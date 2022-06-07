DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 43,258 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,258 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

