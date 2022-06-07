Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes $17.73 Million Position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.06% of AltEnergy Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEAE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEAE stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

