DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.43% of Gatos Silver worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

GATO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

GATO opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

