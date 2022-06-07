DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

