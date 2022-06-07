DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases New Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $116.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day moving average is $109.21.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

