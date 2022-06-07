DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

FSM stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

