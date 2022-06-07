DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 8,698 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1,778.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,740,000 after buying an additional 130,530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $277.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $253.33 and a one year high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.84 and a 200 day moving average of $294.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

