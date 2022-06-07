Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New $17.73 Million Investment in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 6.26% of AltEnergy Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,274,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,519,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEAE stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

