DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 11,244 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,640 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 136,783 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $3,352,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $478.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $238.95 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

