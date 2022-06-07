DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 11,244 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

HVT stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a market cap of $478.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

