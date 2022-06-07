Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Increased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

