54,950 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.19% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,041,000 after purchasing an additional 259,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $30,870,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

