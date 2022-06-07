DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FBC opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

