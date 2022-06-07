DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 665 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average of $173.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

