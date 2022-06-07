DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 267,969 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after buying an additional 358,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AVID opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Avid Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.