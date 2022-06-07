DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,285 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

