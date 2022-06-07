SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $192,495,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,290,000 after buying an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.66 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

