DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Invests $2.85 Million in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lufax by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765,291 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lufax by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lufax by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lufax by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LU stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

LU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

