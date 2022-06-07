SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.66 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

