A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,824,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

