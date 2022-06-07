Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FBC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:FBC opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.94%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

