DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $2.24 Million Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210,879 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.69% of TrueCar worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get TrueCar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.