DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Invests $2.78 Million in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.19% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,041,000 after acquiring an additional 259,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,870,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of GDEN opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

