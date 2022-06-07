DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91,500 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Wipro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after acquiring an additional 213,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,338,000 after acquiring an additional 419,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after buying an additional 620,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Wipro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,490,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,990 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of WIT opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Wipro Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.