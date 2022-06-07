Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 68.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.39. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

