Energi (NRG) Price Down 30% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002582 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $40.51 million and approximately $275,581.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00080227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00223962 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033644 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,141,185 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.