Orchard Funding Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:ORCH opened at GBX 60.28 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The company has a market capitalization of £12.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.09. Orchard Funding Group has a 12-month low of GBX 47.60 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 63.96 ($0.80). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.12.
