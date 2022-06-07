Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 11th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

SNDR opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 240.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Schneider National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

