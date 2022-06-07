City Developments Limited (CDEVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 21st

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of City Developments stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. City Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Get City Developments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.