Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Declares Dividend of GBX 49.40

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.62) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,552 ($31.98) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,671.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,725.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.86. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 2,321.77 ($29.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,098 ($38.82).

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($36.69), for a total value of £713,202.24 ($893,737.14).

CCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.11) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($35.71) to GBX 2,800 ($35.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

