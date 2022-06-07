UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

UDR stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. UDR has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 72.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,873 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 46.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $1,761,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

