Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:AEP opened at GBX 864 ($10.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £342.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a fifty-two week low of GBX 553.58 ($6.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 930 ($11.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 845.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 766.16.
