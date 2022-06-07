Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AEP opened at GBX 864 ($10.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £342.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a fifty-two week low of GBX 553.58 ($6.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 930 ($11.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 845.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 766.16.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations (Get Rating)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs.

