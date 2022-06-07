Deeper Network Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $49.94 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.01090253 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 211.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00091802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.00395261 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

