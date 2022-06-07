J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.90 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share by the grocer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 223.95 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 222.60 ($2.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.76.
In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.89), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($716,363.42).
About J Sainsbury (Get Rating)
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
