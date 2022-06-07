J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.90 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share by the grocer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 223.95 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 222.60 ($2.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.76.

In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.89), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($716,363.42).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.57) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 283 ($3.55).

About J Sainsbury (Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

