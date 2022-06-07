First Horizon Co. (FHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

First Horizon has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

FHN opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,251 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,363. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

