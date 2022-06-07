KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:KIO opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

