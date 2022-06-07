KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:KIO opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
