Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Shares of OMC opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

