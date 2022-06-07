Oppenheimer Lowers Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $47.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,382,000 after buying an additional 156,126 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

