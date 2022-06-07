Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on June 24th

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $154.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day moving average of $177.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $246,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

