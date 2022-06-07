ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.27). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.68 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $811.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

