Celer Network (CELR) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $124.42 million and $22.55 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,527.90 or 1.00031111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,940,930,872 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

