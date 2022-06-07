Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ICGC opened at GBX 350.25 ($4.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 347.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £625.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.20. Irish Continental Group has a 52-week low of GBX 262 ($3.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 424.50 ($5.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

