Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ICGC opened at GBX 350.25 ($4.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 347.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £625.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.20. Irish Continental Group has a 52-week low of GBX 262 ($3.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 424.50 ($5.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Irish Continental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
