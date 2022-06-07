GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ GTLB opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.
GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GitLab (GTLB)
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs to Play the Commodities Boom
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.