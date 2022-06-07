GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Get GitLab alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.