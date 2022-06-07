Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $507.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 507 ($6.35) and last traded at GBX 511.88 ($6.41), with a volume of 51360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 523 ($6.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.29) price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 659.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 765.94. The firm has a market cap of £784.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

