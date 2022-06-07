Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 77,953 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,953 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 122.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.