Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on June 24th

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

FIS stock opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.90. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

