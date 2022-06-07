Associated British Foods plc (ABF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,670 ($20.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,642.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,820.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,389 ($29.94).
In other news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,200 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.55) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($43,007.52).
Associated British Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
