Associated British Foods plc (ABF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,670 ($20.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,642.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,820.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,389 ($29.94).

In other news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,200 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.55) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($43,007.52).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.18) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.82) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($33.83) to GBX 2,500 ($31.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,436.67 ($30.53).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

