DAO Maker Price Reaches $1.98 on Major Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $140.40 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00006710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.01090253 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 211.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00091802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.00395261 BTC.

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,887,837 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

