MedicCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $8,809.63 and approximately $4.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000233 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

