Rentberry Market Cap Hits $162,671.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded up 42.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $162,671.00 and approximately $137.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

